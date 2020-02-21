Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Saudi King Salman

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met yesterday with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Secretary Pompeo and King Salman noted the strong and enduring 75-year partnership between Saudi Arabia and the United States. The Secretary and the King discussed bilateral issues, including countering the malign influence of the Iranian regime, as well as the need for cooperation on regional conflicts such as Syria and Yemen. The Secretary thanked the King for Saudi Arabia’s support for UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths and efforts to end the conflict in Yemen. Secretary Pompeo and King Salman agreed that a comprehensive political agreement is the only way to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in Yemen. The Secretary and the King also discussed the need to resolve consular and human rights issues.

