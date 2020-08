Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with the Crown Prince of Bahrain, His Royal Highness Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain. The two discussed important bilateral and regional issues, including the need for unity among Gulf countries and countering the Iran regime’s malign influence in the region.

