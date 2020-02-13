Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Maltese Foreign Minister Bartolo

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Bartolo on his appointment and expressed his deep appreciation for the strong and enduring bilateral cooperation between the United States and Malta. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed Libya, the People’s Republic of China, and ongoing multilateral efforts to counter Iran’s malign activities in Europe and the Middle East.

