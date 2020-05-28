Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Safadi

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Secretary Pompeo thanked Foreign Minister Safadi for Jordan’s support and cooperation during COVID-19. Reaffirming the strength of the U.S.-Jordan bilateral partnership, the Secretary and Minister also discussed several matters of mutual interest, including developments in Syria.

