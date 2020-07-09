Secretary Pompeo’s Call with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:
Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan. Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Jordan bilateral relationship, underscored the importance of steadfast partnership during the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked King Abdullah for Jordan’s generosity in sending medical supplies to the United States. The two also discussed several matters of mutual interest, including developments in Syria.