Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Ratas discussed the importance of the U.S.-Estonian partnership within the NATO Alliance and international organizations. The Secretary thanked Estonia for its leadership on the Three Seas Initiative, an effort that will contribute to economic growth and energy security in Europe.

