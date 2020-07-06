Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo Malawi National Day

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate you and all Malawians on the 56th anniversary of your independence on July 6. I hope that Malawi can build on its recently concluded historic presidential elections, which demonstrated the strength of Malawi’s democratic institutions, to better ensure a bright future for all its citizens.

Malawi and the United States share strong partnerships across a multitude of fields, including education, agriculture, energy, and environmental stewardship. During the COVID-19 crisis, the United States has remained committed to the health and well-being of Malawi and its people. Our health experts are collaborating closely with their Malawian counterparts, and the United States has provided additional resources to help Malawi to combat the pandemic.

As you celebrate your country’s independence, I wish the people of Malawi a peaceful and safe year to come.

