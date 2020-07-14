Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Tunisian Foreign Minister Erray

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Tunisian Minister of Foreign Affairs Noureddine Erray to discuss strengthening our cooperation on the United Nations Security Council, maturing the U.S.-Tunisia bilateral relationship, and advancing a negotiated political solution to end the conflict in Libya. Secretary Pompeo reaffirmed U.S. commitment to economic cooperation and stronger commercial ties to aid in recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE