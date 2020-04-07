Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Slovak Prime Minister Matovič

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Slovak Prime Minister Matovič today. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Prime Minister Matovič on the most recent Slovak elections and underscored that the U.S.-Slovakia relationship is based on shared values, including the rule of law. The Secretary and the Prime Minister discussed the common fight against COVID-19 and our partnership as Western Allies on defense, cybersecurity, energy security, and infrastructure development.

