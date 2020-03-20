Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi today, reinforcing the importance of the U.S.-Japan Alliance as the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi discussed our two democracies’ shared response to the Wuhan Corona Pandemic and emphasized the need for transparency and accountability by all nations in the face of this international crisis. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Motegi also stressed their continued cooperation on security issues around the globe.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE