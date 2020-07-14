Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Dominican President Abinader

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Dominican President-elect Luis Abinader Corona to congratulate him on his victory in the July 5 election. Secretary Pompeo commended the people of the Dominican Republic for a successful, free, fair, and transparent election and reaffirmed the commitment of the United States to working with the Abinader administration. The Secretary underscored the importance of U.S.-Dominican cooperation to security and prosperity in the Caribbean region and throughout the Western Hemisphere.

