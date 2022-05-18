Secretary Blinken’s Travel to New York City

Secretary Blinken’s Travel to New York, New York

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The United States is committed to ending hunger and malnutrition and building more sustainable, equitable, and resilient food systems at home and abroad. In support of these ongoing efforts, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to New York City May 18-19 to convene meetings to mobilize action on global food security.

On May 18, Secretary Blinken will meet with senior officials from Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Senegal in addition to meetings with the Pakistani and Turkish Foreign Ministers. In the afternoon, Secretary Blinken will chair a “Global Food Security Call to Action” Ministerial hosted by the United States, with a focus on strengthening global food security, nutrition, and resilience.

On May 19, Secretary Blinken will chair the first signature event of the United States’ presidency of the UN Security Council: an open debate focusing on the critical links between conflict and food security. Following this debate, he will meet with UN Secretary-General Guterres to discuss the global response to the acute human suffering in and around Ukraine.