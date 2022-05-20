Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in New York City with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss President Putin’s brutal war against Ukraine and its devastating effects on global food security. They discussed the Secretary-General’s visit in April to Kyiv and Moscow, noted concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis caused by the war, and shared perspectives on the United Nations’ response to the acute human suffering in and around Ukraine. They also discussed expanding humanitarian access in Syria. The Secretary affirmed the United States looks forward to partnering with the UN Secretariat, Member States, and other key stakeholders to advance the Secretary-General’s Our Common Agenda initiative.