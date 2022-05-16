Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Berlin. The two discussed this week’s G7 and NATO Foreign Ministerial meetings and the Secretary emphasized the strong support for Ukraine from Allies and partners during these meetings. The Secretary conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of U.S. security assistance to bolster Ukraine’s defenses. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the impact of Russia’s brutal war, including on global food security, and committed to seeking a solution to export Ukraine’s grain to international markets. The Secretary underscored the United States’ enduring commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s unprovoked war.