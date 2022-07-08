Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Marsudi

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on the margins of the G20 Ministerial in Bali, Indonesia. Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for hosting the G20 Ministerial and emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership. They discussed ways the United States and Indonesia can work to increase bilateral trade and investment, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. The Secretary highlighted the global impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine and efforts by the United States and Indonesia to address the humanitarian needs and protect the human rights of all of Afghanistan’s people, including its women, girls, and minorities.