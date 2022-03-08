Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French President Macron

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Secretary Blinken and President Macron agreed on the need for continued strong U.S.-France cooperation in the face of the Russian government’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. They discussed ongoing efforts to provide assistance for the government and people of Ukraine and reaffirmed their commitment to impose significant costs on President Putin and his associates for as long as they continue their war of choice in Ukraine. The Secretary and President compared notes on ongoing diplomacy to diminish the violence and bring the Kremlin’s war to a halt. They also agreed to continue close coordination on Iran and efforts to reach a deal in Vienna ensuring mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA.