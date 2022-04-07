Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with European Counterparts

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with French, German, Italian, and UK Counterparts

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss today in Brussels, where they reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion. The Secretary again strongly condemned the reported atrocities by President Putin’s forces in Bucha and across Ukraine and called for accountability. He and his counterparts discussed how best to continue working to isolate the Russian Federation on the international stage for its flagrant violation of international law and principles, to increase pressure on the Kremlin, and to advance a swift end its devastating war against Ukraine. They also discussed plans to provide additional humanitarian and security assistance to Ukraine.

Prior to this meeting, Secretary Blinken met with his E3 counterparts to discuss our common resolve to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. They agreed that a diplomatic solution entailing a mutual return to full implementation of the JCPOA is the best outcome, but noted that we are prepared for other scenarios if necessary.