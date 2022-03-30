Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Rabat, Morocco. The Secretary reaffirmed the countries’ close partnership and reviewed ways to broaden and deepen wide-ranging cooperation. The Secretary underscored that we remain committed to helping the UAE defend itself against threats stemming from Yemen and elsewhere in the region. He welcomed the UAE’s support for a truce leading to a ceasefire in Yemen and reiterated that the only path to a durable peace is through dialogue and diplomacy. They also discussed President Putin’s unjustified war against the people of Ukraine as well as the conflict in Syria. The Secretary again commended the UAE’s progress on normalization with Israel through the Abraham Accords and noted that he looks forward to working with the UAE and other partners on the initiatives conceived during the Negev Summit.

Secretary Blinken thanked the Crown Prince for the UAE’s generous support in hosting and facilitating the safe transit of people from Afghanistan and commended the UAE for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan as well as to Ukraine.