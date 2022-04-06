Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Belgian Foreign Minister Wilmès

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès in Brussels. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Wilmès condemned the atrocities committed by President Putin’s forces in Bucha and elsewhere in Ukraine and reaffirmed the U.S. and Belgian commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. They noted that, together with other Allies and partners, we will continue to impose severe sanctions on the Kremlin for as long as it carries out its brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine. The Secretary also expressed support for Belgium’s investment screening to protect national security interests.