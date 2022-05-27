Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Angolan Foreign Minister António

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Angolan Foreign Minister Téte António today in Washington, D.C. Secretary Blinken and Minister António discussed our mutual commitment to a strong bilateral relationship grounded in our shared interests in countering corruption and bolstering investment. They also reviewed progress on tackling the climate crisis and promoting regional security and cooperation among Atlantic nations that share maritime challenges and opportunities in the Atlantic Basin.