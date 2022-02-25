Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Secretary-General

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Russia’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken thanked the Secretary-General for the commitment of the United Nations to deliver assistance in Ukraine despite extremely dangerous and difficult circumstances. Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of ensuring humanitarian workers’ safety and security.