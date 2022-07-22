Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukraine Foreign Minister

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. The Secretary expressed his appreciation for Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska’s trip to Washington, D.C. this week, noting that her visit offered an important opportunity to recognize the human cost of Russia’s war and emphasize the United States’ continued commitment to humanitarian aid and recovery assistance to Ukraine. The two leaders also spoke about efforts to resolve the global food security crisis resulting from the Kremlin’s deliberate blockage of Ukrainian agricultural exports. The Secretary previewed further security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s brutal and unjustified war of choice. He reiterated the United States’ condemnation of the atrocities committed by Russia’s armed forces and stressed the enduring U.S. focus on ensuring accountability.