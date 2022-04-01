Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Secretary Truss emphasized the continued importance of Transatlantic unity to support Ukraine and coordinate further swift, consequential actions against those who support President Putin’s war of choice on Ukraine. The two discussed the upcoming NATO Foreign Ministerial meeting and developing additional possible actions to ratchet up our response to Putin’s continued assault on the Ukrainian people.