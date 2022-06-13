Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss to continue coordinating vital assistance to Ukraine and maintaining transatlantic unity against the Kremlin’s ongoing war in Ukraine. Secretary Blinken expressed his concern regarding recent reports of a sham “trial” and its judgments against lawful combatants serving in Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

The two discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the Secretary urged Foreign Secretary Truss to continue good faith negotiations with the EU to reach a solution that preserves the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. They also recognized the one-year anniversary of President Biden and Prime Minister Johnson’s New Atlantic Charter, and the Secretary lauded progress that the U.S. and UK have made together in combating the global pandemic, fighting climate change, boosting trade, enhancing our security, and defending democratic values across the world.