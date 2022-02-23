Secretary Blinken’s Call with UK Foreign Secretary Truss

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss. Secretary Blinken condemned the Russian Federation’s decision to recognize the so-called “independence” of the purported republics controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and send Russian troops to these areas as a “peacekeeping” force. They discussed the extensive bilateral coordination on developing and executing swift and severe economic measures against Russia. Secretary Blinken expressed unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and commitment to European security.