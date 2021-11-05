Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary underscored the strong support of the United States for the Sudanese people who seek democracy and called for an immediate restoration of the civilian-led transition to democracy. The Secretary reiterated the call for the immediate release of all those detained since October 25 and an end to the state of emergency. The Secretary underscored that a return to Sudan’s democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership that encompasses political, diplomatic, security, and economic cooperation between our two countries.