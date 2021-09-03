Secretary Blinken’s Call with Saudi Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed Afghanistan and other regional issues, including concern over the Houthis’ latest attack on the Saudi city of Abha, which wounded at least eight civilians. The Secretary expressed the United States’ strong commitment to its longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to helping Saudi Arabia defend its people and territory.