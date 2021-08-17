Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, and thanked him for Qatar’s assistance in facilitating the transit of U.S. citizens and Embassy Kabul personnel through Doha.  Secretary Blinken and the Foreign Minister discussed the close collaboration on Afghanistan and other bilateral efforts to advance regional security.

