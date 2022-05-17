Secretary Blinken’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Al Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The Secretary reiterated his deepest condolences on the tragic death of Palestinian-American and Al Jazeera journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Al Thani discussed the United States’ strong and growing partnership with Qatar, including opportunities for greater cooperation on regional issues. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s constructive role in our efforts to resolve issues with Iran, its continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for Qatar’s diplomatic assistance with Afghanistan.