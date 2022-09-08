Secretary Blinken’s Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau discussed the importance of continued close collaboration in the global response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The Secretary thanked Poland for its sustained security assistance and humanitarian support to Ukraine and its generosity in hosting millions of refugees from Ukraine. The Secretary also discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation on civil nuclear power generation in Poland to advance shared energy security, climate change, and national security objectives.

Read more news related to Poland: