Secretary Blinken’s Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about?ongoing efforts to fortify NATO’s Eastern Flank and preparations for the March 24 Extraordinary NATO Summit. ?The Secretary reaffirmed the need for a strong and united Transatlantic response to the Russian government’s war against Ukraine and welcomed ongoing work to strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defense. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of President Putin’s brutal war of choice. They also discussed the significant humanitarian and security assistance NATO Allies are providing bilaterally to Ukraine.