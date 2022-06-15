Secretary Blinken’s Call with Micronesia President Panuelo

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Federated States of Micronesia President Panuelo

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Federated States of Micronesia President David Panuelo and reaffirmed the special friendship between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia marked by a commitment to securing peace and prosperity in the Pacific Island region. Secretary Blinken commended President Panuelo for his strong leadership in the region, including the swift actions taken against the Russian Federation after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Secretary committed to working together to ensure the timely and successful completion of negotiations relating to the Compact of Free Association, as amended.