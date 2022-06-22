Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid regarding the dissolution of the Knesset. Secretary Blinken underscored our respect for democratic processes and reiterated our unwavering commitment to the strong U.S.-Israel strategic relationship. The Secretary emphasized our continuing close coordination on regional and global issues and noted President Biden looks forward to his visit to Israel next month.