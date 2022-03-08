Secretary Blinken’s Call with German Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. The Secretary reaffirmed the necessity for continued U.S.-German cooperation in the face of Putin’s unprovoked war against Ukraine. He underscored the United States’ resolute support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against continuing Russian aggression. The Secretary highlighted our commitment, alongside other partners, to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unlawful war of choice.