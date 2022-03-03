Secretary Blinken’s Call with Georgian President Zourabichvili

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili about the global response to the Russian government’s premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine and about Russia’s continuing occupation of Georgia.

The Secretary expressed appreciation for the people of Georgia and President Zourabichvili’s personal, steadfast support for Ukraine. He underscored the firm U.S. commitment to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and noted the United States will continue to support the Georgian people in pursuing a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous Euro-Atlantic future.