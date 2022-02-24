Secretary Blinken’s Call with EU High Representative Borrell

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The Secretary and High Representative Borrell condemned the premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack against Ukraine by Russia’s military forces. They reiterated in the strongest terms their commitment to European security and support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Secretary expressed appreciation for the close and ongoing coordination between the United States and the EU to confront Russia’s aggression. The Secretary and the High Representative underscored their commitment, along with other like-minded partners, to impose severe sanctions and economic measures to hold Russia to account for its unlawful aggression against Ukraine.