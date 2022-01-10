Secretary Blinken’s Call with Brazilian Foreign Minister

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França about shared priorities, including a need for a strong, united response against further Russian aggression against Ukraine. Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for Brazil’s announcement that it will donate COVID-19 vaccines to Latin America, Caribbean, and African countries. The Secretary also welcomed the opportunity to work with Brazil during its United Nations Security Council membership, discussed plans for an upcoming high-level bilateral dialogue, and conferred on the dire security situation in Haiti.