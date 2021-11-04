Secretary Blinken’s Call with Australian Foreign Minister

November 4, 2021
Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne to continue our ongoing efforts to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific following September’s Australia-United States Ministerial (AUSMIN) meetings in Washington.  They discussed the Australia-UK-U.S. (AUKUS) trilateral security partnership and the ways in which we will deepen our engagement with other key allies and partners in our collective efforts to uphold a free and open Indo-Pacific.  They also recommitted to our collective work in the region to build back better from COVID-19.

