Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at Howard University

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks and Participate in the U.S.-India Higher Education Discussion with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar at Howard University

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks and participate in a conversation with students, faculty, and leadership of Howard University at 4:30 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The Secretary will be joined by Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and State Department Assistant Secretary for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield.

Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar will meet with Indian students, scholars, and researchers who have worked in the United States, and U.S. students, scholars, and researchers who have studied, worked, or conducted research at an Indian higher education institution. This event is an opportunity to build off yesterday’s announcement during the 2+2 Ministerial of the formation of a ‘Working Group on Education and Skill Training.’ Howard University’s significant role deepening people-to-people ties between India and the United States make this an ideal setting to continue developing the links between our citizens in such an important area of cooperation.