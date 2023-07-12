SEC Pays $9 Million Whistleblower Fee

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced a Whistleblower Fee of $9,000,000

Washington, DC (STLNews) The Securities and Exchange Commission announced an award of more than $9 million to a whistleblower whose significant and detailed information and assistance led to a successful SEC enforcement action.

After repeatedly internally reporting the concerns, the whistleblower alerted SEC’s Enforcement Division to the conduct, prompting the opening of the investigation. In addition, the whistleblower provided substantial and ongoing cooperation.

“­Th­­­­­­­­­e whistleblower, in this case, provided critical information and continuing assistance that helped the agency recover millions of dollars for harmed investors,” said Creola Kelly, Chief of the SEC’s Office of the Whistleblower.

Payments to whistleblowers are made out of an investor protection fund established by Congress, which is financed entirely through monetary sanctions paid to the SEC by securities law violators. No money has been taken or withheld from harmed investors to pay whistleblower awards. Whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide the SEC with original, timely, and credible information that leads to a successful enforcement action. Whistleblower awards can range from 10 to 30 percent of the money collected when the monetary sanctions exceed $1 million.

As set forth in the Dodd-Frank Act, the SEC protects the confidentiality of whistleblowers and does not disclose any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity.

For more information about the whistleblower program and how to report a tip, visit www.sec.gov/whistleblower.

SOURCE: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission