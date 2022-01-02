SEC – Executive Staff Additions

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – Chair Gensler Announces Additions to Executive Staff – Corey Frayer, Phil Havenstein, Jennifer Songer, and Jorge Tenreiro

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the appointments of Corey Frayer, Phil Havenstein, Jennifer Songer, and Jorge Tenreiro to Chair Gary Gensler’s executive staff.

“Corey, Phil, Jenny, and Jorge have an exceptional experience,” said Chair Gensler. “I’ve already begun to rely on their valuable counsel on policy, enforcement, and agency operations, and I look forward to our continued work together to execute the SEC’s mission.”

Corey Frayer – Senior Advisor

Corey Frayer advises Chair Gensler on SEC policymaking and interagency work relating to the oversight of crypto assets. Immediately before joining the SEC, he served as Senior Professional Staff on the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for Chairman Sherrod Brown. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a Senior Advisor working on issues ranging from consumer and investor protection to systemic risks and emerging financial technologies for U.S. Representative Maxine Waters on the House Financial Services Committee and for U.S. Representative Brad Miller of North Carolina. He graduated with a degree in International Economics and Finance from The Catholic University of America.

Philipp Havenstein – Operations Counsel

Philipp Havenstein serves as an advisor to Chair Gensler on matters related to agency administration, operations, and management. He joined the SEC in 2014 as an Attorney-Adviser in the Office of Human Resources, where he advised senior management on personnel-related matters and conducted internal investigations. Prior to joining the SEC, he was an Associate Legal Advisor at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Mr. Havenstein received his J.D. and B.A. from The George Washington University.

Jennifer Songer – Investment Management Counsel

Jennifer Songer counsels Chair Gensler on matters related to investment companies and investment advisers. Previously, she served as Branch Chief of the Private Funds Branch in the Division of Investment Management’s Rulemaking Office. In that role, she focused on developing policy relating to private fund advisers and other investment advisers. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Songer worked in the Washington D.C. office of K&L Gates LLP and the New York office of Seward & Kissel LLP. Ms. Songer received a J.D. from Boston College Law School and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jorge G. Tenreiro – Enforcement Counsel

Jorge G. Tenreiro counsels Chair Gensler on matters involving the Division of Enforcement. He joined the SEC in 2013 as a staff attorney in the New York Regional Office and later served as Senior Trial Counsel. He previously served in a leadership role in the SEC’s Pride Alliance employee affinity group and sat on the SEC’s Diversity Council. Prior to joining the SEC, he was an associate at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and a law clerk to the Hon. Julio M. Fuentes of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit and the Hon. Allyne R. Ross of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Mr. Tenreiro received a J.D. from Yale Law School and a B.A. from Yale University.