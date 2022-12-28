SEBI proposes framework for index providers to strengthen transparency

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a regulatory framework for index providers to strengthen transparency and accountability on administration benchmark indices.

Under the new framework, index providers offering indices for use in India need to be registered with Sebi and take authorization for introduction of such indices. However, administrators providing benchmarks notified by the Reserve Bank of India will be excluded from this mandatory requirement. Secondly, index provider must have a minimum net worth of Rs 25 crore and must have minimum 5 years of experience in index administration.

An index provider must constitute an oversight committee for reviewing the existing index design. The committee must also review the index methodology to ensure it reflects the nomenclature and description of the index.

