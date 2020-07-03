Sean Gaskins Arrested in Weapon Offense at 1300 Block 7th Street

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:28 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and struck the victim, which caused an accidental discharge. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was not injured during the offense.

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, 23 year-old Sean Gaskins, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE