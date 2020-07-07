Seal Beach Police Seek Suspect Who Fired Gun In Beach Lot

SEAL BEACH, CA (STL.News) The Seal Beach Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a suspect who brandished a handgun and fired shots into the air.

On Sunday, June 28, 2020 at about 7:14 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of shots fired in the First Street Municipal Beach Parking Lot located at 15 Ocean Avenue. Witnesses told officers that two men were seen in a blue pick-up truck driving around the parking lot. At one point, one of the men brandished a handgun, holding it out of the window. As the truck drove out of the parking lot, one of the men fired several rounds up into the air.

After an extensive area check, officers were unable to locate the suspects or their vehicle. No one was injured as a result of the shooting.

The two men were described as Hispanic males, in their 20-30’s. One was described as having a black beard with several tattoos, and wearing a black tank top and black shorts. The other man was wearing a white tank top and a hat with what appeared to be a Mexican flag on the side. He also had several tattoos. The vehicle was described as a royal blue, Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

“We are very interested in identifying and locating these two men,” said Chief of Police Philip Gonshak. “These two suspects acted with no regard for anyone but themselves. I hate to think about what could have happened if someone was in the wrong place when those rounds fell back to the ground.” Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer B. Balderrama at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1628

