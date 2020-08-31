Schenectady Man Robert J. Chaires Pleads Guilty to Crack Cocaine Distribution

(STL.News) – Robert J. Chaires, age 40, of Schenectady, New York, pled guilty today to twice distributing crack cocaine in 2017.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Chaires admitted that on January 20, 2017 and again on March 2, 2017, he sold more than 28 grams of cocaine base (a/k/a crack cocaine) to a buyer in Schenectady.

Chaires faces at least 10 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced by Senior United States District Judge Frederick J. Scullin, Jr. on December 8, 2020. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Capital District Safe Streets Gang Task Force, which includes FBI Special Agents and members of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the Schenectady Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

