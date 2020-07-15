SC Health Makes Historic Donation to Nashville-Davidson County for COVID-19 Response

SC Health delivered 100,000 face masks to Davidson County

Nashville & Davidson County, Tennessee (STL.News) A global Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) supplier made its largest donation of face masks to date to Nashville-Davidson County, Wednesday July 15, 2020.

South Carolina-based SC Health delivered the face masks to the Nashville Office Of Emergency Management for use by our community.

Frank Molak is a founding member of SC Health (www.schealth.com). Molak presented the 100,000 facemasks to Mayor John Cooper and OEM Director Chief William Swann on Wednesday.

“These masks will help Nashville meet the continued need for face masks in our community as we battle COVID-19,” OEM Director Chief William Swann said. “We are grateful for all of our community partners and business partners who are working hard to keep our community going.”

Swann added, “We are all in this together.”

SC Health is a National PPE company providing supplies to cities, states, government entities, hospital groups and private bossiness internationally.

The face masks equate to a $75,000 donation to the Nashville-Davidson County community.

SC Health has made donations of face masks to other cities across the country including, New Orleans, Louisiana, Shreveport Louisiana and Howard County, Maryland among others.

