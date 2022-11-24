SBI Card shares drop 0.1% as Sensex rises

Shares of Ltd. traded 0.1 per cent lower in Thursday’s session at 01:45PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 794.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 798.85 and Rs 790.05, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 1028.75 and a 52-week low of 656.1. About 11,136 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 108.95 points at 18376.2, while the BSE Sensex traded 372.33 points higher at 61882.91 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 35 stocks traded the day in the green, while 15 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 3453.32 crore, up 5.84 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 3262.85 crore and up 28.12 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 525.64 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 69.64 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs held 8.29 per cent and MFs 11.34 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 838.13 on November 24, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 864.32. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.