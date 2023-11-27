Sasi Thai Market Opens in Maryland Heights, MO

Sasi Thai Market Opens in Maryland Heights, Missouri, Offering Authentic Thai Food Products.

Maryland Heights, MO (STL.News) Sasi Thai Market is a Thai grocery store that recently opened in Maryland Heights, Missouri, offering authentic Thai food products. They offer retail and wholesale pricing. Retail is for consumers, and wholesale is for restaurants and suppliers.

The retail is marketed as Sasi Thai Market, while the wholesale is marketed as Sasi Wholesale. The wholesale division offers free deliveries to customers in the St. Louis region, accompanied by competitive pricing.

Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul is the owner of the popular Thai restaurant chain known as Thai Kitchen. The new Sasi brand comes from shortening her Thai name.

She will open Thai Mama restaurant in Maryland Heights, Missouri, within 60 days. The reason for a new brand is that there is already a Thai Kitchen in Maryland Heights, which she started in 1999 but then sold to a family member, who has sold it since then. So she did not want to confuse the consumers. While it will be a different name, it will be the same menu and recipes that have popularized this family-owned restaurant chain that has grown to locations in:

Florissant, MO – 4.8 Stars by Google

Maryland Heights, MO (Not open yet) – Not yet rated.

O’Fallon, MO – 4.6 Stars by Google

St. Charles, MO – 4.5 Stars by Google

St. Louis, MO (Hampton Avenue) – 5 Stars by Google

Wentzville, MO – 4.7 Stars by Google

Thai Kitchen is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Location:

Sasi Thai Market

1924 McKelvey Road

Maryland Heights, Missouri 63043