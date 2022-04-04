San Felipe: Salina Nicole Arraigned For Assault on A Child

San Felipe Woman, Salina Nicole Sandoval Arraigned For Assault on A Child

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Salina Nicole Sandoval, 29, of San Felipe, New Mexico, and an enrolled member of the San Felipe Pueblo, was arraigned in federal court on April 1 on a charge of assault resulting in serious bodily injury of a child under the age of 18. Sandoval is out of custody on conditions of release.

A federal grand jury indicted Sandoval on March 23. As alleged in the indictment, on Jan. 21, Sandoval assaulted a child, identified as Jane Doe, who is also an enrolled member of the San Felipe Pueblo. The alleged assault occurred at Sandoval’s home in Sandoval County, New Mexico, on the San Felipe Pueblo.

An indictment is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Sandoval faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Alexander F. Flores is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today