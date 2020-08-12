San Diego Police Seeking Community Help on Felony Hit and Run Investigation

SAN DIEGO, CA (STL.News) The San Diego Police Department is seeking help from the community regarding a hit and run traffic collision which resulted in a man suffering life threatening injuries.

On May 5, 2020 at about 7 p.m., a 56-year-old man was standing on the corner of Copeland Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard in the Kensington neighborhood. The light turned green for Copeland Avenue and the man began walking in the marked crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle which ran a red light. The driver did not stop and continued west away from the collision scene. The vehicle is described as a late model white Ford Explorer. The driver’s description is unknown. The vehicle is missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding the driver and/or vehicle is encouraged to call San Diego Police Traffic Division Detective K. Lewak at 858-573-5054 or email at KLewak@pd.sandiego.gov. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

